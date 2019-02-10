Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga is in her element at the 2019 Grammys.
The A Star Is Born phenom is busy taking the movie world by storm this awards season, but tonight it's all about Gaga's first love—music!
She finds herself nominated in an impressive five categories, with "Shallow"—the wildly popular breakout hit from A Star Is Born—up for Song and Record of the Year, as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Before the show officially began, the Recording Academy announced she had won Best Song Written for Visual Media for "Shallow" and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)."
So with a total of 24 nominations and eight Grammy wins under her belt, is Gaga feeling the pressure this time around?
Not quite.
"I'm just so excited, I can't believe it," she told Ryan Seacrest reacting to the wins she'd already racked up.
Sharing the podium with her fellow "Shallow" collaborators Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, Gaga opened up about the process the quartet utilized to craft that winning track. "Well, it's everybody sitting around together. A couple guitars, a bass, a piano, a typewriter," she said. "And just locking eyes."
Meanwhile, Gaga's A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper is overseas representing the critically-acclaimed film at the 2019 BAFTA Film Awards. There, she, Cooper and Lukas Nelson won the award for Original Music.
"I can't believe we just won Best Original Music @BAFTA's," Gaga tweeted. "I wish so much I was there but am at the Grammys to show them our love as well. We made a film about music. This means the world to me. Thank u to all our fans we love u so much, we wouldn't be here without u #BAFTAs."
Good luck to Gaga!
