Victoria Gotti is setting the record straight. Again.

A decade after the daughter of the infamous mob boss John Gotti put paper to pen to tell her family's story as she saw it in her 2009 memoir This Family of Mine: What It Was Like Growing Up Gotti, she's gotten the chance to see the story come to life on the small screen with the Lifetime Original Movie Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter, which she both executive-produced and served as on-screen narrator.

And in both instances, the story that Gotti has sought to tell is one that flies in the face of the public's perception of her and her family. If you think being the daughter of a made man-turned-boss of New York City's Gambino crime family meant she was living like royalty, well, she'd like to dispel you of that notion.

Rather, the life that Gotti presents is one with a hard-scrabble upbringing that's marked with several tragedies along the way. So, that mob princess image you've got of her? Fuhgeddaboudit.