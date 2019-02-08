Jennie Garth's Husband Dave Abrams Requests to Dismiss Divorce Petition

Jennie Garth, Dave Abrams

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nights of the Jack

Jennie Garthand Dave Abrams may not be officially calling it quits after all.

Nearly a year ago in April, Abrams filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, citing irreconcilable differences and their date of separation as Aug. 29, 2017. The news came months after a source told E! News in November 2017 that the couple was spending time apart and they were "working on their marriage." The two wed in July 2015

According to online court records for Thursday, Abrams filed a dismissal request. E! News has reached out to the actress' rep and their lawyers for comment. 

The news comes after the two were photographed together just weeks ago in late January attending a basketball game together in Los Angeles. 

 

Dave Abrams, Jennie Garth

Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

They have kept their relationship out of the spotlight with Garth rarely posting about her husband on social media. 

The two actors initially met on a blind date in December 2014 and got engaged shortly after the following March. They tied the knot just four months later. 

"Things just lined up and I was like, 'I don't need it, I don't want it,' and there it came," Garth previously told People at the time. 

"He completes me."

