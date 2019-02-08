It's almost time for the 2019 Grammys!

In just a few days, music's biggest stars will gather at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to celebrate the work of their peers. Kendrick Lamar and Drake head into the night with the most nominations—earning eight and seven, respectively. Brandi Carlile is also a top contender with six nods and Cardi B, Childish Gambino and Maren Morris are up in five categories each.

However, these stars face some tough competition from a few newbies. H.E.R., one of the musicians up for Best New Artist, is also in the running in five categories, including Album of the Year. Chloe x Halle, additional Best New Artist nominees, are going up against some heavy hitters, too—including Jay-Z and Beyoncé in the Best Urban Contemporary Album category.

Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Dua Lipa, Margo Price, Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith are the other nominees in the Best New Artist category.