See Adele's Evolution From Indie Singer to World-Famous Superstar

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 6, 2020 2:57 PM
Like her music, Adelenever fails to disappoint.
When the singer first emerged on the music scene in 2008, she was nothing but the most humble and kind artist. In one of her first interviews with E!, the artist said, "It's really quite ridiculous how [her career] has blown up."
And since then, she's only become more and more popular.
Nonetheless, the star continues to be the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a bit differently.
In terms of makeup, Adele's stuck to her signature mod look, with a dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes and a striking lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe's evolved slightly, especially as she's undergone a transformation in recent years.
In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark-colored gowns and more conservative styles, but as of late, she's embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.
To see how the 32-year-old has effortlessly dressed over the years, check out the gallery below!
Jon Furniss/WireImage
In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer went for an all-black ensemble and classic makeup.
Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Fresh off the success of her debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a chic black ensemble.
Ed Rode/Getty Images
At the 2010 CMT Artists of the Year show, the Brit stuck with her tried and true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
By the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had ditched her red locks and went for a dramatic dark blonde bouffant.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip.
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest, yet chic dresses and had her makeup done in a mod style, which was perfected by her and makeup artist Michael Ashton.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Eventually, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe but stuck with her favored empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys.
AKM-GSI
The singer sparkled from head to toe in an elegant but understated gown for a performance at the Radio City Music Hall.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
For years, the artist sported long locks, but she went for a major change when she debuted a lob at the 2016 Grammys.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The singer had everyone green with envy when she showed up the 2017 Grammys in this beautiful gown.
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Adele dazzled the crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this shimmering dress at the ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.
Not only can she rock an evening gown like no other, but sweatshirts look amazing on her too.
Adele went full retro in this 1930s-esque gown, which she wore to her star-studded Christmas party.
Although the artist has shown a preference towards more vintage styles, she went for the more unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday.
