It's been more than 10 years since audiences first got a glimpse at the movie (500) Days Of Summer, the perfect time for stars Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levittto reunite, rewatch and discuss it.

In the fan-favorite film, the two play a couple and his character, Tom, wants hers, Summer, to promise him that she will always feel the same way about him. Summer, who is not happy in the relationship, thinks this is unrealistic and breaks up with him. She marries another man, then later meets a heartbroken Tom, who questions how she was suddenly able to commit to somebody. (500) Days of Summer premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2009 and had a wide U.S. release the following August.

Deschanel and Gordon-Levitt recently rewatched the film and discussed it for EW.

"This is a movie with zero dramatic irony," the actress said, in comments posted on Wednesday. "Zero. It is 100 percent from Tom's point of view, which we've talked about before, but it's one thing people very much misunderstand about the movie. They think Summer's a villain."

For years, fans have debated who was to blame for Tom and Summer's failed romance.

"I'm just so surprised when women will be like, 'I hated your character in that movie!' I'm like, really? She said everything from the beginning!" Deschanel said. "But I think it's also a testament to how, like, adorable you are in the movie. Everyone's like, 'What?! Why would you turn him down? He's so cute!'"