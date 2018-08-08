Joseph Gordon-Levitt has entered the long-running debate about the behavior of his character in 500 Days of Summer, calling him out as "selfish."

In the fan-favorite 2009 film, the actor plays Tom, who falls in love with Summer, played by Zooey Deschanel. He wants her to promise him that she will always feel the same way about him. Summer, who is not happy in the relationship, deems his expectation unrealistic. She breaks up with him and marries another man, after which they meet again. Heartbroken, Tom questions how she was suddenly able to commit to somebody. For years, fans have debated who was to blame for his and Summer's failed romance.

"Still haven't forgiven Zooey Deschanel for what she did to Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 500 Days of Summer," user @_EmperorJustin_ wrote on Twitter this week.

"Watch it again," Gordon-Lewitt replied. "It's mostly Tom's fault. He's projecting. He's not listening. He's selfish. Luckily he grows by the end."