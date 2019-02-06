Bob Saget is not quite ready to say goodbye to Fuller House.

The show was renewed for a fifth and final season last week, and the cast was clearly not happy to say goodbye to their show, even if they were thrilled to at least get another season after cancellation rumors had been swirling for months.

Now some, including Saget, are hoping that the fan uproar will help keep the show going past its fifth season.

"Who knows if it's the last season?" Saget told E! News while promoting his new ABC series Videos After Dark at the TV Crtics' Association winter press tour. "I don't know. Fans are rebelling."