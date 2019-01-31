by Chris Harnick | Thu., Jan. 31, 2019 9:11 AM
Prepare to say goodbye to the Tanner family—again—when Fuller House ends with the upcoming fifth and final season on Netflix.
Netflix released an emotional farewell video featuring clips from the previous four seasons and the cast of the Full House sequel series saying goodbye.
"We're saving the best for last," Candace Cameron Bure says in the video above.
Cameron Bure returned to her Full House character DJ Tanner, now DJ Tanner-Fuller, for the sequel series that followed her character raising her family with the help of sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Original cast members Bob Saget, Lori Loughlin and Dave Coulier all made regular appearances, as did John Stamos who also served as an executive producer on the series.
The cast of Fuller House also includes Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Adam Hagenbuch, Soni Nicole Bringas, Michael Campion, Elias Harger and Dashiell and Fox Messitt.
Virtually all of the original cast members of Full House returned for Fuller House...with the exception of Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. The series explained away their absence by saying the youngest Tanner sibling, Michelle, lived in New York and was working on a fashion line. Fuller House made repeated jokes about the Olsens being absent from the series, sometimes breaking the fourth-wall to do so.
Ahead of its premiere, rumors about Fuller House ending with the fourth season swirled, but Cameron Bure was quick to shoot them down. "I don't know why or how that rumor got started," Cameron Bure told E! News in October 2018. "I think it was a slow news day and someone wanted to make more of it than it is," she said.
In another interview, Cameron Bure told E! News she'd play DJ indefinitely.
"Oh my goodness, I would play DJ Tanner for the rest of my life," Cameron Bure told us before the fifth and final season was announced. "If the audience wanted it and the networks wanted it, I would do it forever. I love her. I love our Fuller House family, and we really are family off screen. The more I get to be with them every day, whether it's working or just in everyday life friendship. It's just incredible, so keep watching! Give us a season five!"
The original Full House ran for eight seasons on ABC.
No exact premiere date for the final season was announced aside from fall 2019.
