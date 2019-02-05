Chris Pratt Is "Pretty Involved" in Wedding Planning With Katherine Schwarzenegger

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 5, 2019 11:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

SPOT / BACKGRID

It's only been a few weeks since Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger, but it looks like the wedding planning is well underway. 

During a guest appearance on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, the 39-year-old actor gave a slight update on his upcoming nuptials. 

"Well, of course we've started, and [I'm] pretty involved," he said, quickly changing the topic. 

This wasn't the first time Pratt had given hints about the big day. At The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiere in Los Angeles, the Guardians of the Galaxy star told reporters the couple was "maybe" thinking of a "fall, winter kind of thing."

However, a source told E! News the stars were "looking at summer wedding dates." So, fans will just have to wait and see and keep their calendars open. The insider also claimed Pratt and Schwarzenegger are thinking about tying the knot in Martha's Vineyard, which is a "special place for Katherine and where she spent a lot of time growing up."

"Chris wants her to have her perfect day and whatever she wants," the source said. "It will be a big wedding and very traditional."

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

In addition, the source said the mother of the bride, Maria Shriver, will be "very involved with the planning." 

Pratt popped the question with a gorgeous diamond sparkler in mid-January.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!" the Parks and Recreation alum wrote on Instagram. "I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!" 

The bride-to-be also celebrated their relationship status change.

"My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you," she wrote via the app.

Of course, their friends and family were also thrilled about the news. Not only did Schwarzenegger's mom and brother express their excitement but Pratt's ex Anna Faris also congratulated the pair

It certainly has been a busy time for Pratt. In addition to planning a wedding, the star is promoting The Lego Movie 2. In the movie, he plays two characters: Emmet and Rex. During his interview with GMA, Pratt told a sweet story about how his 6-year-old son, Jack, discovered Pratt provided the voiceovers. 

Watch the video to see the interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Katherine Schwarzenegger , Good Morning America , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Modern Family

The Modern Family Cast's Reactions to the Show Ending Are All Too Relatable

Modern Family

Why Is Modern Family Ending?

Cardi B

Cardi B Responds to Viral Girl Scout Who Remixed "Money" to Sell Cookies

Grammy Awards 2019: By The Numbers

Shawn Mendes, Z100's Jingle Ball 2018

Shawn Mendes Apologizes for Accidentally Liking Hateful Tweet

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists' Trailer Is So Sexy, So Mysterious

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.