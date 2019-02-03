DGA Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for DGA
by Corinne Heller & Alli Rosenbloom | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 11:43 AM
Alfonso Cuarón, Ben Stiller and Bill Hader were among the winners of the 2019 Directors Guild Awards on Saturday.
Curaron won the Feature Film Award for Roma, an Oscar contender. Stiller won for his Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora, based on a true story. The director got emotional as he thanked his family, including his late mother and actress Anne Meara, who died in 2015. He called her "the smartest and funniest woman I have ever known" and his dad Jerry Stiller "just the most magical person in the world."
Bradley Cooper, who was nominated for helming A Star Is Born, another Oscar contender that features him and Lady Gaga, was nominated twice but did not receive any awards. He attended the ceremony with partner Irina Shayk.
While Cooper did not take home awards, he did get an onstage tribute for his work, as did other nominees. The Hangover director praised Cooper onstage.
"I just cant believe I'm a part of this group," Cooper later told the audience. "I can't believe I'm a part of this guild. It's intimacy, intimacy is what I love about this. Films, the intimacy in films watching as a child and feeling like I'm a part of it. What I didn't know was that's the experience of making it also...I love it so much and I get so much joy that I get to do this for a living and to be acknowledged by you tonight. I'll tell you something, I'm never going to stop. Thank you."
Check out the winners of the 2019 Directors Guild Awards:
Feature Film:
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly - Green Book
Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay - Vice
First-Time Feature Film:
Bo Burnham - Eighth Grade (WINNER)
Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
Carlos Lopez Estrada - Blindspotting
Matthew Heineman - A Private War
Boots Riley - Sorry to Bother You
Dramatic Series:
Adam McKay - Succession, "Celebration" (WINNER)
Jason Bateman - Ozark, "Reparations"
Lesli Linka Glatter - Homeland, "Paean to the People"
Chris Long - The Americans, "START"
Daina Reid - The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"
Comedy Series:
Bill Hader - Barry, "Chapter One: Make Your Mark" (WINNER)
Donald Glover - Atlanta, "FUBU"
Hiro Murai - Atlanta, "Teddy Perkins"
Daniel Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "We're Going to the Catskills!"
Amy Sherman-Palladino - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "All Alone"
Movies for Television and Limited Series:
Ben Stiller - Escape at Dannemora (WINNER)
Cary Joji Fukunaga - Maniac
David Leveau (Directed By) Alex Rudzinski (Live Television Direction By) - Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Barry Levinson - Paterno
Jean-Marc Vallee - Sharp Objects
Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Regularly Scheduled Programming):
Don Roy King - Saturday Night Live, "Adam Driver; Kanye West" (WINNER)
Paul G. Casey - Real Time With Bill Maher, "#1633"
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer - Who Is America?, "Episode 102"
Jim Hoskinson - The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "#480"
Paul Pennolino - Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 502 - Italian Election"
Variety/Talk/News/Sports (Specials):
Louis J. Horvitz - The 60th Grammy Awards (WINNER)
Timn Mancinelli, Glenn Clements - The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Beth McCarthy-Miller - Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short - An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Life
Glenn Weiss - The 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Reality Program:
Russell Norman - The Final Table, "Japan" (WINNER)
Neil P. DeGroot - Better Late Than Never,"How Do You Say Roots in German?"
Eytan Keller - Iron Chef Gauntlet, "Episode 201"
Patrick McManus - American Ninja Warrior, "Miami City Qualifiers"
Bertram van Munster - The Amazing Race, "It's Just a Million Dollars, No Pressure"
Children's Program:
Jack Jameson - Sesame Street, "When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special" (WINNER)
Allan Arkush - A Series of Unfortunate Events, "Hostile Hospital: Part 1"
Greg Mottola - The Dangerous Book for Boys, "How to Walk on the Moon"
Barry Sonnenfeld - A Series of Unfortunate Events, "The Vile Village: Part 1"
Bo Welch - A Series of Unfortunate Events, "The Ersatz Elevator: Part 1"
Documentary
Tim Wardle - Three Identical Strangers (WINNER)
Morgan Neville - Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Ramell Ross - Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin - Free Solo
Betsy West & Julie Cohen - RBG
Commercial:
Spike Jonze - "Welcome Home," Apple Homepod (WINNER)
Steve Ayson - "Getting Ready," Dollar Shave Club / The Dance, Speight's
Fredrik Bond - "Harmony," Virgin TV / "Take Them All On," BT Sport / "The Big Win," Confused.com
Martin de Thurah - "Final Breath," Audi RS 5 Coupe / "Mama Said Knock You Out," Chase / "Space Station," Macy's
David Shane "Alien," Babbel / "Mothers & Daughters," Alzheimer's PSA
