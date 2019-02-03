Chris Pratt says he and fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger plan to wed as early as this fall.

The 39-year-old actor made his comments on Saturday to reporters at the premiere of his latest film, The Lego Movie 2, in Westwood, Los Angeles. He said that he and Schwarzenegger, the 29-year-old daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, were "maybe" thinking of a "fall, winter kind of thing" for their wedding, adding that they had "a lot to get done," according to People.

Pratt announced on Instagram last month that he and Schwarzenegger had gotten engaged, posting a photo of the two embracing, with her wearing a diamond engagement ring.