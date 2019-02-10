Best Dressed at the 2019 Grammy Awards: Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and More

by Johnni Macke | Sun., Feb. 10, 2019 5:05 PM

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The 2019 Grammy Awards are here and the red carpet fashion was on fire!

Tonight might be all about the biggest names in music and what they've accomplished this year, but isn't also about fierce fashions? In our minds, it definitely is.

As stars began to arrive at the Staples Center on Sunday for the 2019 Grammys we tuned in to see which artists and other stars dressed to impress.

The good news: there were a lot! The bad news: not everyone made great style choices.

Since we love style and all-things red carpet, we've rounded up the best of the best when it comes to this year's Grammys fashion. Trust us, there were a ton of celebs who will have you wanting to steal their looks ASAP.

Case and point: Lady Gaga. The A Star Is Born actress won a silver, fitted frock that is worthy of a Grammy winner.

Photos

2019 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion

The "Shallow" singer, who already won a Grammy this evening, isn't the only star who caused us to do a double take on the carpet this evening. 

Kacey Musgraves and Camila Cabello brought their A-game as well. Musgraves, won two awards before hitting the red carpet tonight and her feminine Valentino frock gives us serious style goals. Plus, the "Havana' singer showed off her girly side by rocking a pink, glittery gown that showed off her killer bod. 

Miley Cyrus on the other hand donned a power suit by Saint Laurent that was both sexy and chic and we can't stop thinking about it.

Of course there are more best dressed stars than these amazing singers and we have all of the best of the best for you here.

Check out the best dressed stars in the gallery below and make sure you don't miss a single award throughout the night by checking out the winners list here!

Lady Gaga, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga

The A Star Is Born actress made us do a double take when she hit the carpet in this glamorous silver gown.

Kelsea Ballerini, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Keslea Ballerini

The country singer looked ethereal as she posed on the carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Jada Pinkett Smith, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/FilmMagic

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Red Table Talk host brought the heat in this sexy feathered number that showed off the actress' killer legs and toned physique. 

Due Lipa, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Dua Lipa

The first-time Grammy winner shinned in a silver, sequinned gown.

Shawn Mendes, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes looked hot, hot, hot in a navy blazer and black pant/shirt combo.

Bebe Rexha, 2019 Grammy Awards

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha was on fire as she strutted her stuff in this extravagant Monsoori ballgown.

Miley Cyrus, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus

The newly married singer looked like a boss in a chic black suit by Saint Laurent that showed fans a little skin with its sexy deep-v blazer.

Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Kacey Musgraves

The "Space Cowboy" singer won two Grammys this year before she even hit the carpet and her Valentino dress choice was fit for a winner.

Camila Cabello, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

The Grammy nominated artist slayed the carpet with this sexy, pink glitzy gown.

