Jussie Smollettalmost packed it in at 13.

The actor, who had a memorable breakout role in 1992's The Mighty Ducks and two years later starred in the sitcom On Our Own (think Party of Five, but funny) with his five real-life siblings, traded in show business for a normal-kid life after the ABC show's first and only season. As much as was possible in his family.

"You put on shows—we had a whole damn production, because we had all these kids," Smollett, the third-eldest, remembered the acts he'd put together with his three brothers and two sisters (including Friday Night Lights and True Blood star Jurnee Smollett-Bell), talking to The New York Times in 2016.

"Creating was just something we just were expected to do," he added. "And I don't remember a time not wanting to do that."