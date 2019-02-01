by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 9:00 AM
It's lifestyle guru and reality star favorite Lauren Conrad's birthday, so get your streamers ready!
The former Laguna Beach star turns 33 years old today and that means a celebration is in order. Whether you're a party maven like Conrad, who puts together festive bashes on her website LaurenConrad.com on the regular, or you just love to eat cake, birthdays are always exciting.
After years in the spotlight as LC, on both Laguna Beach and The Hills, Conrad has made an empire out of her fame by becoming a designer, lifestyle curator and author and we are not worthy of all of the things she creates on a daily basis.
The cutest thing to come from the birthday girl however is her son Liam James Tell with husband William Tell. The happy couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in 2014 and in July 2017 they welcomed Liam, who is freaking adorable.
Even though The Little Market co-founder keeps her family life private, every now and then she does give us a glimpse into her sweet home life and even sweeter family.
That's why in honor of Conrad turning 33 and being a super mom and wife, we've rounded up her cutest family moments for you below. Prepare yourself, there is a lot of cuteness to see thanks to Liam and his precious baby photos.
Happy birthday, Lauren!
Even though you will always be LC to us and we rocked headbands for way to long thanks to your reality TV style, we are major fans of your current #girlboss moves and fierce empire...and your perfect baby boy!
Tuckered out Liam James Tell catches some z's.
For his first trip to the pumpkin patch, the little one wore an adorable lamb costume.
The Tells celebrate their first holiday season as a family of three with a greeting card.
Lauren Conrad celebrated being a mom of this little one for six months in January 2018 while poking fun at her days on The Hills with her graphic tee.
The cutie appears to take after his dad William Tell as he strokes a guitar.
The baby strikes a pose with the Easter Bunny.
"My dinner date <3" Conrad captioned a photo of her son donning a matching sweater.
Conrad celebrated her first Mother's Day at the beach with her little guy and proved that beach babies run in her family.
Liam rocks a straw hat and stripes at the beach on a perfect lazy Sunday.
The dynamic duo go barefoot on the beach to celebrate Will's first Fathers' Day as a dad.
The birthday boy definitely didn't waste any time digging into his first birthday cake.
Baby + Puppies = cuteness overload!
Liam is appropriately dressed in orange for his second trip to the pumpkin patch.
Conrad dressed up as Captain Hook to Liam's Peter Pan as the two headed to Disneyland for the first time in 2018.
A baby's first Disneyland adventure is pure magic.
Everyone knows that Conrad loves Halloween, so dressing up as Melanie Daniels from The Birds and having Liam as her little crow totally fits.
"Feeling pretty thankful for these two (and pie) today!" Conrad captioned this sweet Thanksgiving snap.
As Liam continues to grow his cuteness factor grows with him, especially when he's helping pick out Christmas trees!
How cute was the Tell family Christmas card in December 2018?
