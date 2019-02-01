It's lifestyle guru and reality star favorite Lauren Conrad's birthday, so get your streamers ready!

The former Laguna Beach star turns 33 years old today and that means a celebration is in order. Whether you're a party maven like Conrad, who puts together festive bashes on her website LaurenConrad.com on the regular, or you just love to eat cake, birthdays are always exciting.

After years in the spotlight as LC, on both Laguna Beach and The Hills, Conrad has made an empire out of her fame by becoming a designer, lifestyle curator and author and we are not worthy of all of the things she creates on a daily basis.

The cutest thing to come from the birthday girl however is her son Liam James Tell with husband William Tell. The happy couple tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in 2014 and in July 2017 they welcomed Liam, who is freaking adorable.