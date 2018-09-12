Lauren Conrad Says Her ''Life Is a Bit of a Mess'' Despite Picture-Perfect Persona

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Sep. 12, 2018 2:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Lauren Conrad

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Lauren Conradis the first to admit her life is a "bit of a mess."

"It's really funny to me when people have this idea that I have things very put together. My life is a bit of a mess, and I don't broadcast that, but I like it that way," she reveals in an interview with Redbook.

Over the years, the former The Hills star has learned to prioritize the important things, like her family, and to delegate tasks that don't require her immediate attention. "I wanted to handle everything myself—I felt that nobody would care about my business as much as I would," she explains. "But when you take on too much, it's hard to do everything well. It got to the point where it was too much for me to handle. I had to learn to delegate. If you can focus on the areas where you know you can't be replaced and bring in help in the areas you can, that's where you find success."

Read

Why Lauren Conrad Is Happy to Leave The Hills Behind—for Good

Lauren Conrad, William Tell, Baby, Son, Liam, Christmas Card, 2017

Instagram

Lauren only learned this lesson after years of believing she had to do it all on her own, in addition to thinking her life, family and business had to "look picture-perfect." She's realized the truth is much simpler, especially since the birth of her one-year-old son, Liam. "I like to focus on the prettier parts of life, but that doesn't necessarily represent all of it," she shares. 

Conrad admits she does "feel bad" about the "high standard" that has been set for anything and everything, which she might have contributed to with her seemingly-perfect life, but it took a lot of learning to get where she is today. 

One piece of wisdom she acquired is: "You're not going to enjoy the pretty things if you've been up all night doing them. Your life isn't supposed to be Pinterest."

While she may say she doesn't have it all together, Lauren is still doing an amazing job considering she is a designer, best-selling author and philanthropist, not to mention she is a mother to an infant. Hence the reason why she turned down the opportunity to return to The Hills

When the reboot was announced, a source told E! News, "Lauren is concentrating right now on her Kohl's line and her charity work, which she is very passionate about... She is the head designer of her Kohl's line and has worked with them for 10 years, causing her to fly cross-country several times a month for her work."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lauren Conrad , Interviews , Family , The Hills , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

ESC: NYFW, Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Designs Clothes to Be Comfy, Cozy and Cute

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle May Have Just Performed the Ultimate Royal Duty

Jenna Cooper, Jordan Kimble

Bachelor in Paradise Contestants Are Actively Taking Sides in the Jordan Kimball-Jenna Cooper Breakup

Jenna Cooper, Jordan Kimble

Bachelor in Paradise's Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper Break Up Amid Cheating Scandal

Heidi Klum, America's Got Talent

Heidi Klum Pranking Unsuspecting America's Got Talent Fans Is Just the Best

Lena Dunham

Lena Dunham Responds to Clothing Company Revolve's "Fat Is Not Beautiful" Sweatshirt Debacle

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.