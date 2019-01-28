Zac Efronis full of surprises at the Sundance Film Festival.

Aside from debuting platinum blonde hair over the weekend, the actor reveals the most exciting part about playing Ted Bundy in the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

"The most exciting thing for me was being able to sort of lend that Ted Bundy charisma to the part. I hope that's what comes across the most," the 31-year-old star tells E! News at the Sundance Film Festival.

Moreover, he adds that Bundy was "the first mass manipulator of the world." Considering the infamous serial killer is hailed as a charming, smart and good-looking guy, Efron says "it's kinda crazy" how many people "didn't believe" the crimes he committed even after he was found guilty.

"People that watched the trial, that were with him in prison, on his defense team, anybody who knew him growing up, they never had bad things to say about the guy. Not a single person," the actor tells E! "And all the way to the very end of his trial when he was finally found guilty, a lot of people still didn't believe it...it's kinda crazy.