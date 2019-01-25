Watch Killer Zac Efron Charm Lily Collins in First Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

YouTube
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:33 AM
YouTube
Lily Collins falls for killer Zac Efron in their new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.
The movie, set to premiere this month at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, is from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Ted Bundy (Efron.) In the first trailer, released on Friday, we see the duo's first meeting, and how their relationship began in Seattle in 1969.
"When I feel his love, I feel like I'm on top of the world," Collins says in the trailer.
"There are things you don't know," Efron later says in the sneak peek. "That will shock you beyond your worst nightmare."
We later see Collins' character confront Efron over the murders.
"Did you do these things?" Collins asks.
"Absolutely not," Efron replies.
Take a look at the video above to see Efron and Collins in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile!
Multiple Lawsuits, a Fake Rivalry and a Surprising Ryan Gosling Connection: 20 Secrets About the Backstreet Boys You Probably Forgot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?