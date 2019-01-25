Watch Killer Zac Efron Charm Lily Collins in First Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Movie

YouTube

Lily Collins falls for killer Zac Efron in their new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The movie, set to premiere this month at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, is from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Ted Bundy (Efron.) In the first trailer, released on Friday, we see the duo's first meeting, and how their relationship began in Seattle in 1969.

"When I feel his love, I feel like I'm on top of the world," Collins says in the trailer.

"There are things you don't know," Efron later says in the sneak peek. "That will shock you beyond your worst nightmare."

Read

Here's a First Look at Zac Efron as Serial Killer Ted Bundy in Upcoming Film

We later see Collins' character confront Efron over the murders.

"Did you do these things?" Collins asks.

"Absolutely not," Efron replies.

Take a look at the video above to see Efron and Collins in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Zac Efron , Lily Collins , Apple News , Top Stories , Movies

Trending Stories

Latest News
Heidi Gardner

What It's Really Like Waiting for the Call After Auditioning for Saturday Night Live

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf, FKA twigs and More Stars Take Over the 2019 Sundance Film Festival

Backstreet Boys

Multiple Lawsuits, a Fake Rivalry and a Surprising Ryan Gosling Connection: 20 Secrets About the Backstreet Boys You Probably Forgot

RENT: Live, Rent, Vanessa Hudgens

Fox's Rent Cast Reveal Their Personal Connections to the Acclaimed Show

Fatima Ali, Top Chef

Top Chef Star Fatima Ali Dead at 29 After Cancer Battle

Kim Porter, Sean P. Diddy Combs

Kim Porter's Cause of Death Revealed

Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Knows There’s a Creepy Similarity Between His Gossip Girl and You Characters

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.