Watch Killer Zac Efron Charm Lily Collins in First Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

Lily Collins falls for killer Zac Efron in their new film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The movie, set to premiere this month at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, is from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Ted Bundy (Efron.) In the first trailer, released on Friday, we see the duo's first meeting, and how their relationship began in Seattle in 1969.

"When I feel his love, I feel like I'm on top of the world," Collins says in the trailer.

"There are things you don't know," Efron later says in the sneak peek. "That will shock you beyond your worst nightmare."