Prepare for Cuteness Overload as We Celebrate Stormi Webster's First Birthday!

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Feb. 1, 2019 8:00 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Time flies when you're having fun, or when you have a baby, or both!

Today Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's beautiful baby girl Stormi Webster turns one year old and we really have no clue where the time has gone. It seems like just yesterday that Kylie was rumored to be pregnant and now she has a one-year-old daughter. It's insane!

Throughout Stormi's first year she has had a lot of big moments. She's gone on numerous vacations, including a pre-birthday trip in mid-January with her parents, celebrated her first Christmas, Thanksgiving and more holidays and luckily fans have been along for the wild thanks to Kylie's epic social media presence.

Even though we have seen a lot of Stormi during her first 12 months on earth and as a part of the Kardashian family, it never gets old looking at her adorable baby photos.

Wouldn't you agree?

Kylie Jenner Gets a Head Start on Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday

In honor of Kylie and Travis' baby girl's birthday, we've rounded up all of Stormi's cutest baby pictures for you to look at. You're welcome!

There are a lot of precious moments between the birthday girl and her family and we cannot wait to see what her next year brings. 

With cousin sleepovers, going on tour with her dad, trips to the pumpkin patch and celebrating her mom's 21st birthday all in 2018, we bet year two is going to be even bigger and better for this little one.

Happy birthday, Stormi!

Please keep being adorable, wearing matching outfits with your mom and making us say "aw" every time we see you.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi

Instagram

Meet Stormi Webster!

Kylie Jenner introduced her baby daughter Stormi with this precious pic of the little one holding her mom's hand.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Daughter, Baby, Toes, Snapchat

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Tiny Toes

"Mommy's cute little toes," the new mom posted on social.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Mommy & Me

In their first full-length photo together, Kylie celebrates a special Stormi anniversary with, "angel baby is 1 month old today."

Kylie Jenner, Baby, Stormi Webster

Snapchat / Kylie Jenner

Face Forward

Kylie shared this clear snapshot of her daughter's adorable face on Snapchat, writing, "My pretty girl."

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Sleeping Beauty

Kylie posted an Instagram video of her bundle of joy peacefully sleeping. Too cute!

Jordyn Woods, Stormi

Instagram

Snuggle Sesh

The new mom shared a sweet Snapchat video of her daughter snuggling with her BFF Jordyn Woods.

Stormi Webster, Mary Jo

Instagram

Me & MJ

Kylie posted this precious pic of Stormi with her great grandma Mary Jo writing, "i mean.. does it get any better than this?"

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Snapchat

Nap Time

Kylie posted a Snapchat video of her little one snoozing in a pretty pink onesie.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Smiling Selfies

The new mom captioned this pic simply with "stormiiiiiiiii." 

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Kardashian Family Easter

Snapchat

Stormi's First Easter!

Stormi looks bright-eyed while celebrating her first Easter with Kylie and Travis.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"Sleepy Stormi"

Kylie catches her newborn fast asleep while out for a walk.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Cheeky

We just want to pinch Stormi's adorable little cheeks!

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Best Friends Forever

The new mom posted this cute pic of her best friend Stormi rocking a fresh pair of sneakers with the caption, "bff."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Matchy Matchy

Kylie and Stormi are truly angelic in all-white in this pic she captioned, "angel baby."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Messy Hair Don't Care

"Our hair both a mess but," Kylie captioned this photo of baby Stormi laying on her chest.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Little Hands

"She has the prettiest little hands," Kylie wrote in this photo she posted to her Instagram story.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

"My Happy Baby"

Kylie shared this adorable photo of baby Stormi smiling on April 23.

Stormi Webster, Instagram

Instagram

Meet the Family!

Travis Scott introduced baby Stormi to his family in Texas in early April.

Stormi Webster

Snapchat

Snapchat Close-Up

Kylie shared close-up photos of baby Stormi on Snapchat in April.

Stormi Webster's Cutest Baby Pics

Instagram

Stormi's First Vacation

Kylie, Travis and Stormi head to the Caribbean for the little one's first getaway. "my pretty girl is 3 months old today," Kylie wrote.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Twinning

The mother-daughter duo look adorable in white while on vacation.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Holding Her Close

Kylie held her little one in a Gucci carrier that reportedly cost $820.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"Nothing Better"

How cute is Stormi cuddling with her mama?!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Burberry Baby

Kylie posted a photo of baby Stormi wearing a cute Burberry dress.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Pretty in Pink

The reality star celebrates her 21st birthday with her little girl.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Mirror Selfie Time

"Ugh I love you so much. A living breathing piece of my heart [heart emoji]," Kylie wrote on Instagram in November 2018.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Snow Bunny

" Stormi takes the snow," Kylie captioned this jet-setting pic of her little one.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Daddy's Girl

Stormi shared a sweet moment with her dad in November and we can't stop smiling at it.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

A Year to Remember

Kylie shared this gorgeous photo with her baby girl before 2018 to a close thanking her fans for their love and noting that "having Stormi of course has made it the best."

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

One Year Old!

"MY GIRLS" Kylie captioned this pic during a first birthday getaway for little Stormi and BFF Jordin Woods.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Splish Splash

"she's in heaven here," Kylie captioned this pic of Stormi enjoying a shower in the sand.

Stormi Webster

Instagram

Look Who's Walking!

Kylie shared a pic of Stormi walking ahead of her first b-day.

