Time flies when you're having fun, or when you have a baby, or both!

Today Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's beautiful baby girl Stormi Webster turns one year old and we really have no clue where the time has gone. It seems like just yesterday that Kylie was rumored to be pregnant and now she has a one-year-old daughter. It's insane!

Throughout Stormi's first year she has had a lot of big moments. She's gone on numerous vacations, including a pre-birthday trip in mid-January with her parents, celebrated her first Christmas, Thanksgiving and more holidays and luckily fans have been along for the wild thanks to Kylie's epic social media presence.

Even though we have seen a lot of Stormi during her first 12 months on earth and as a part of the Kardashian family, it never gets old looking at her adorable baby photos.

Wouldn't you agree?