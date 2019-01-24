Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Secretly Attend Event to Honor Veterans

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 1:11 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, 2018 Endeavour Fund Awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were hard at work this week—even if we all didn't see. 

Sure, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are often photographed out and about during their daily engagements, but the cameras can't always capture their efforts behind the scenes. As it turns out, the mom and dad-to-be managed to attend the judging of the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Kensington Palace on Wednesday without much more than a sentence-long mention on the court circular after the fact.  

While the details were kept to a minimum, we do know the couple faced the rain and stepped out at last year's awards, where Markle served as a co-presenter. At the time, she and Harry were still three months away from their May nuptials. A year later, the American star is officially a member of the royal family and, as such, of the Royal Foundation. 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

The fund, which was launched in 2012 under the Royal Foundation, aims to support wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans through sport as part of their recovery and rehabilitation.

The mission fits particularly with Prince Harry's passions as he has long advocated on behalf of servicemen and women through the fun and the Invictus Games he launched in 2014. 

 

According to reports, the 2019 awards are expected to take place next month. By then, we'll be another month closer to the arrival of the next royal baby!

