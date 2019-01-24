Kenya Moore is celebrating her birthday in a bikini with her beloved baby.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is celebrating a very special day today: her 48th birthday. As an added bonus, it's her first one with daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, who she welcome just over two months ago with husband Marc Daly.

The trio has since jetted off to a beachside location in celebration of Moore, with the new mom sharing social media updates every step of the way.