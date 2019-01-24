Birthday Girl Kenya Moore Poses in a Bikini 2 Months After Giving Birth

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Jan. 24, 2019 10:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kenya Moore

Instagram

Kenya Moore is celebrating her birthday in a bikini with her beloved baby. 

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is celebrating a very special day today: her 48th birthday. As an added bonus, it's her first one with daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly, who she welcome just over two months ago with husband Marc Daly

The trio has since jetted off to a beachside location in celebration of Moore, with the new mom sharing social media updates every step of the way. 

 

Photos

All of the Shocking Real Housewives Exits in 2018

"We're ready!" she captioned a photo of her and her little one in the airport. "#bday trip #2019 #babybrooklyn #babydaly#miraclebaby."

Moore later shared a selfie from the beach and in commemoration of her big day, posted a shot of herself in a white bikini with her daughter in one arm. 

"#48," she captioned the shot. The star was showered with birthday love with fans writing comments like "The Mommy looks good on you" and "I'm so happy for you hot tamale."

It was an exciting, but at times trying pregnancy journey for the first-time mom. Just days before giving birth, Moore revealed on Instagram that she suffered from possible preeclampsia during her pregnancy. "I gained 17 lbs in ONE week due to severe swelling and water retention, high blood pressure, and excess protein in urine. This is NOT normal!" she captioned a photo of her feet. 

Fortunately, mother and daughter were fine after little Brooklyn arrived. "She's so perfect and strong!" Moore wrote on Instagram, announcing the birth. "Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all."

Happy Birthday, Kenya! It looks like it's going to be an extra special one. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kenya Moore , Babies , Pregnancies , Birthdays , Body , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

See Carrie Underwood's New Baby Boy!

Deena Cortese

2019 Celebrity Babies

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

How Carrie Underwood Found Her Way Back to Happiness After the Toughest Year of Her Life

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher, 2018 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer Bares Her Baby Bump During Date Night With Chris Fischer

Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.