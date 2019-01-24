Sitting down with Glamour for their March 2009 issue—her first cover with a women's mag—a 16-year-old Miley Cyrussounded, at times, like a seasoned celebrity already well-versed in the perils of the industry.

"I've learned how to respect myself and how to say no," she allowed when asked about prior mistakes. "I've learned who I can really trust. I have 200 or 300 friends, but I probably trust four." As for her reported fortune, the Hannah Montana franchise projected to be worth a cool billion, she opined, "In this industry there are so many things that can take over your life: money, alcohol, drugs—even fashion. People hand you things, and you start to believe life is easy. And it's not like that—you're not supposed to be the person you play in the movies."

And yet, reading it a decade later, with the benefit of hindsight, you realize that in some ways, the Disney Channel star had no idea of everything that lie ahead. Asked if she ever worried about tarnishing her squeaky clean reputation, she replied, "I think it's selfish to go out partying all the time, especially if you have little ones [in your family]. I have a 9-year-old sister, and I don't want her to go to school and have people make fun of her for it."