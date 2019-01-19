When Dakota James didn't show up for work on January 26, 2017, his family didn't know what to think.

The Duquesne University grad student had gone out the night before with friends and co-workers, visiting bars in Pittsburgh's Cultural District, before heading home across the Alleghany River around 11:30 p.m. But he never made it there. After waiting the customary 72 hours, Pam and Jeff James filed a missing person's report and, when Dakota still didn't turn up, hired a private investigator.

Their son had last been seen alive on a surveillance camera walking through Katz Plaza entering a dark alley that would have let out near the entrances to the three bridges that cross the Alleghany. After that, he was not captured on any of the three bridges' cameras, ruling out a crossing. And he was not seen anywhere else either. He'd simply vanished.

He wasn't seen again until 40 days after he'd disappeared, on March 6, when a woman walking her dog saw a body floating in the Ohio River, 10 miles and one concrete and steel down river from where he was last seen. And when his death was ruled an accidental drowning by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, that's when the real questions began.