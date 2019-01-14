Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 10:52 AM
Netflix
Thirty years after his death, Ted Bundy is telling his story. In Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, viewers will get new insight to the psyche of the notorious serial killer thanks to interviews.
Directed and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, the four-part series is inspired by the book of the same name (written by Stephen G. Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth) and utilizes more than 100 hours of exclusive audio interviews the two writers conducted with Bundy on death row in 1980.
See the trailer below.
"Murder leaving a person of this type hungry…unfulfilled…would also leave him with the obviously irrational belief that the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled," Bundy says in the trailer." And the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled. Or the next time he did it, he would be fulfilled."
Conversations With a Killer focuses on Bundy's personality, good looks and etiquette that bucked the serial-killer stereotype and allowed him to hide in plain sight while murdering more than 30 women.
The series launches globally on Netflix on the 30th anniversary of Bundy's execution, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?