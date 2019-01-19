And then the inevitable happened. After a night of monsoon-like rain the night before that undid nearly all of the work that had been accomplished and Blink-182 became the first act to pull out of the festival, the first round of attendees began to arrive. Some were shuttled to an off-site location, the Exuma Point Restaurant (which only had 25 minutes to prepare for them), where they were held for six hours, getting quite drunk. "Quite frankly, it was probably the best part of the entire experience," Purzycki, who'd only just arrived himself, said. The later arrivals were taken directly to the site, where they discovered that they'd been truly duped. The gravel pits had been filled in with sand, there was no direct access to a beach, no food, no water, no electricity, and the luxury tents were, in actuality, leftover disaster relief tents from Hurricane Matthew—and there weren't nearly enough of them. But there was plenty of booze, stacked in pallets next to kiosks marked "Bar."

Despite attempts to check everyone in in an organized fashion, McFarland then made the decision to jump on a table and tell the crowd that, if they had a villa reservation, they should go get a tent. Which they did. All at once. Utter pandemonium broke out and, by nightfall, it became a sort of looting situation involving some very drunk people who'd been promised something else entirely.

By the time the world saw the infamous "cheese and bread" tweet, the media was all over the debacle and the remaining acts on the line-up were canceled by Fyre Media employee Samuel Krost, who'd been responsible for booking them. The local Bahamians were livid, now demanding their payment and coming to collect. Meanwhile, the unlucky attendees were just trying to get the heck out of dodge. As for McFarland, "Billy's nowhere to be seen," music festival consultant Marc Weinstein noted. The official response, drafted by Margolin, said the event had been canceled due to circumstances that were "out of our control." Ja would shoot off a tweet saying the event "was NOT A SCAM...[and] is NOT MY FAULT."