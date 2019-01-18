Jessica Simpson's Take on the #10YearChallenge Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019 5:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jessica Simpson, Pregnancy Style

Instagram

Good one, Jessica Simpson.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress took to Instagram on Thursday to take part in the viral #10YearChallenge. But instead of posting two then-and-now photos of her face, Simpson focused on a different part of her body—her feet.

As fans may recall, the pregnant star posted a picture of her extremely swollen ankle and foot on Instagram last week.

"Any remedies?!" she captioned the image at the time. "Help!!!!"

For the challenge, she decided to revisit that photo and share side-by-side pictures of her feet from the past and present. 

At the time of this writing, the post already had more than 350,000 likes. Many celebrities also applauded Simpson for her hilarious take on the challenge. 

"My inspiration," Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi wrote in the comments section. 

"You win!!!!!!!" added Candace Cameron Bure.

Olivia Munn, Kyle Richards and Jenni "JWoww" Farley also gave their stamps of approval.

"I have some of these photos of myself," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote.

Read

This Is Us' Mandy Moore Wins Everything With Her #10YearChallenge Post

Simpson announced she's expecting a baby girl with husband Eric Johnson back in September. The two are already the proud parents to 6-year-old Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old Ace Knute.

"This little baby girl will make us a family of five," she wrote at the time of the announcement. "We couldn't be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

The fashion mogul isn't the only celebrity to take part in the challenge. To see which other stars have joined in on the fun, click here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ashley Graham

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Recreates Dad's Bodybuilder Pose

Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, Becca Cosmetics

Khloe Kardashian Proves You Don't Need a Significant Other to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Zach Noe Towers, Dating #NoFilter

LOL! Watch the Dating #NoFilter Comedians Play an "Oh My God!" Drinking Game

Total Bellas, Nikki Bella, Nia Jax

Watch "Fully Single" Nikki Bella Reveal to Nia Jax the Type of Guy She'd Like to Date Next

Brittany Cartwright, Vanderpump Rules

See Brittany Cartwright Finally Lose It in Dramatic Vanderpump Rules Sneak Peek

Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding Flirt in Last Christmas First Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.