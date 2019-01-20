Jayme Closs' story sounds like a nightmare that, against all odds, concluded with the miraculous.

Answering the prayers of her family and an entire city that was hoping she would come home, the 13-year-old is alive, having managed to escape her alleged abductor three interminably long months after her parents were killed in their Wisconsin home.

What happened to Jayme during those torturous 88 days is still in the process of being revealed, but the very fact that she is now with family members and on the road to recovery was an unexpectedly happy ending to this story. Most children who go missing, if they've been kidnapped by a predator, don't come back at all if they aren't found in the first 24 hours.

Not infrequently, there can be some disagreement or confusion in those critical first few hours as to whether a child has actually been abducted—and in 2018, less than 1 percent of 25,000 missing-children cases that involved law enforcement were categorized as nonfamily abductions, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

But there was no misunderstanding about the scene that greeted law enforcement in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, 2018.