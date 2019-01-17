Miley Cyrus and More Stars Give Heartfelt Performances at Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Jan. 17, 2019 5:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus, Chris Cornell Tribute Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Chris Cornell Estate

Miley Cyrus was one of the many stars to attend the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" benefit on Wednesday and honor the late Soundgarden singer.

The 26-year-old singer took the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles and performed two songs. The first was Cornell's 1999 hit "Wave Goodbye." Dressed in a sparkly blue ensemble, the newly married star gave a heartfelt performance. She also made sure to note how great the show had been so far and how happy she was to be there.

Later in the evening, Cyrus returned to the stage to sing "Say Hello 2 Heaven." Having switched into a Chris Cornell sweatshirt and black pants, the recording artist rocked out to the number and left it all on the stage. She then thanked the audience and Cornell, noting it had been "an honor" to perform and such a "great f--king day."

Read

Chris Cornell's Daughter Debuts Their Prince Duet in Heartfelt Father's Day Tribute

"Say Hello to Heaven," she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her performance. "Had a heavenly experience with you tonight, Chris. We felt you and heard you....your words and spirit filled the room.... here was an overwhelming feeling of so much love... we miss you deeply ... tonight was an honor....#chriscornelltribute."

In addition to Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Rita Wilson, Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Stone Gossard, Metallica, and the Foo Fighters all performed. Nikka Costa and Alain Johannes, Josh Homme, Audioslave, Ryan Adams and Temple of the Dog performed, as well. At one point, Cornell's daughter, Toni, took the stage with Ziggy Marley, to perform her father's hit "Redemption Song." His other daughter, Lillian, also took the stage to say a few words, and Soundgarden closed out the concert.

The concert was presented by Cornell's wife, Vicky, as well as the late artist's family and friends. Jimmy Kimmel hosted the benefit and several other celebrities attended to either introduce the artists or simply show their support. These included A-listers like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Tom Hanks, Courteney Cox, Cameron Crowe, Kaley Cuoco, David Spade, Josh BrolinJohn Carter Cash, Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson and more.

The benefit raised over $1 million for the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, as well as The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Cornell died in May 2017 at the age of 52. The cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging. 

"He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and love of my life," his wife said during an interview with Good Morning America in February. "He wanted to be there for his family, for his children. He loved his life, he would never have ever left this world."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jennifer Garner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal Calls Out Stephen Colbert for Naming Maggie the "Better Gyllenhaal"

Kit Harington, GOT, Game of Thrones

Kit Harington Hopes Game of Thrones Ending Will "Change TV Again"

Goldie Hawn, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Goldie Hawn Got Way Too Close When Kate Hudson Was Giving Birth

Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Nikki Reed

Nina Dobrev Defends Friendships With Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed

David Eason, Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Denies Threatening to Shoot a Woman

Ben Higgins, Bachelor Winter Games

How Ben Higgins Was Finally Able to Move on After His Devastating Split From Lauren Bushnell

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.