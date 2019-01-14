Chris Pratt proposed to Katherine Schwarzenegger with a gorgeous diamond ring.

The Jurassic World star, 39, announced his engagement to his leading lady, 29, on social media Sunday evening. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," Pratt captioned a photo of the couple sharing an embrace after his proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Schwarzenegger later shared the same photo, with her diamond ring front and center, on her Instagram with the caption, "My sweet love. Wouldn't want to live this life with anyone but you."

And now E! News has learned more details about the author's new ring.