Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Engaged

  • By
    &

by Lily Harrison | Sun., Jan. 13, 2019 11:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

SPOT / BACKGRID

Wedding bells are in Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's future!

The actor took to Instagram Sunday evening to announce that he had proposed to his girlfriend of several months.

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you," he wrote alongside a photo of the two hugging shortly after the proposal. "Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Pratt's leading lady smiled as she showed off her gorgeous engagement ring in the photo. The loved-up twosome were last seen in Los Angeles, where Pratt documented helping Schwarzenegger move items from her home. 

And before that, the duo was spotted spending New Year's together alongside his son in a sun-filled getaway in Mexico.

Photos

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

On Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday in December, the Parks and Recreation comedian posted a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend, writing:

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care." 

This past year has undoubtedly been a whirlwind one for the future husband and wife, as they first were spotted together in early summer on Father's Day. One thing is most definitely certain: Schwarzenegger's family is smitten by Pratt. Sources told E! News shortly after the couple's relationship went public that it was none other than Maria Shriver who introduced the duo to one another.

This marks the second marriage for Pratt, who was previously married to actress Anna Faris, and first for Schwarzenegger.

Congratulations to both!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Engagements , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Silverman, Blindfold, 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lady Gaga, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards

2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

They're Engaged! See Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cutest Moments

John Krasinski, 2019 Critics Choice Awards, Show

John Krasinski's Message to Emily Blunt at the Critics' Choice Awards Will Melt Your Heart

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, Wedding, Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper

A Complete History of Bachelor Nation Weddings

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Wedding

How Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Wedding Compare to Past Bachelor Nation ''I Do's''

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry

Breakups, Make Ups and Those Scandalous Nudes: Inside Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Ultra-Private Romance

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.