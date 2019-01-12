Critics' Choice Awards 2019: When and How to Watch

It's almost time for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards!

That's right! Television and film's biggest stars will gather at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Jan. 13 to celebrate the work of their peers.

As far as movies go, The Favourite is the current frontrunner. The Fox Searchlight Pictures' production leads in the film categories with 14 nominations. However, it has some tough competition. Black Panther follows closely behind with 12 nods and First Man has 10. Mary Poppins Returns, A Star Is Born and Vice are also top contenders with nine nominations each.

As for TV, The Americans, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Escape at Dannemora lead the pack with five nominations each. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Sharp Objects are also top competitors with four nods each.

