Taye Diggs to Host the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards

Jordon Nuttall/The CW
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 9:15 AM
The CW really digs Taye Diggs.
The actor, who stars in the network's upcoming drama All American, has also been tapped to host the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards. "I am truly honored and ridiculously excited to be hosting the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, especially since, as an actor, I recognize what a vital role the critics play in the entertainment industry today," he told E! News in a statement today. "We are all looking forward to a big night celebrating the best of the best in TV and film!
"We are thrilled to have Taye hosting this year's ceremony. Taye is a star of both film and television, plus his illustrious stage career makes him especially qualified to lead our show," Joey Berlin, president of the Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA), said of Diggs, who was last seen in Netflix's rom-com Set It Up. "He promises to infuse the Critics' Choice Awards with his infectious charm and humor and enrich what already promises to be a memorable night!"
As previously announced, Best Supporting Actress nominee Claire Foy (First Man) will accept the #SeeHer Award, while Chuck Lorre, creator of TV comedies including The Big Bang Theory, The Kominsky Method, Mom and Young Sheldon will receive the Creative Achievement Award.
Nominations for the 2019 Critics' Choice Awards were announced Dec. 10, 2018.
Fox Searchlight Pictures' The Favourite leads in the film categories with 14 nominations.
The show will once again take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and will be broadcast live on The CW Network on Sunday, January 13th, from 7 – 10 p.m. ET (delayed PT).
All the Details on E!'s 2019 Golden Globes Coverage—Including a Live Busy Tonight Post-Award Show Special!
