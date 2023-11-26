Secrets You Never Knew About Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time

Watch : Britney Spears Cancels Her Las Vegas Residency Show

Oh baby, baby.

Twenty-five million copies sold and 24 years later, Britney Spears' debut album, ...Baby One More Time, is still the pop icon's most successful album ever. And it makes sense, seeing as how the 41-year-old's first outing lead the resurgence of teen pop music and defined a generation.

Spears, then just 17 and somewhat known for her time on The Mickey Mouse Club as a child, became the most famous teenager in the world...and since then, the world has never stopped being transfixed by the princess of pop. (Most recently, fans across the globe supported the icon as she broke her silence on her terminated conservatorship and much more in her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me.)

But did you know her iconic "...Baby One More Time" single, one of the most successful songs of all-time, almost went to another artist? ...Baby One More Time was released on Jan. 12 and, thanks to the monster success of that first single and its accompanying music video of the same name, went on to become the second-best-selling album of 1999—and is still one of the best-selling albums of all time.