John Krasinski Is the New Meryl Streep While Cheering on Emily Blunt at the 2019 Golden Globes

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Krasinski, Meryl Streep, 2019 Golden Globes

NBC; ABC

Ladies and gentleman, a meme is born. 

The 2019 Golden Globes gave us a (fake) Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph engagementSandra Oh's adorable dad and the FIJI Water girl, but who knew Meryl Streep was ready to pass the award show meme baton off to John Krasinski?

Let us explain. Over the years, Meryl has become known for living her best life from the comfort of her seat inside the Oscars, SAG Awards etc. She hoots and hollers like nobody's business, and you've probably seen a GIF of the A-lister in full cheerleader mode come across your Twitter timeline at some point.

Well, Mr. Krasinski decided to take a page out of Mrs. Streep's playbook and went all out when Emily Blunt took the stage alongside Dick Van Dyke to celebrate the success of Mary Poppins Returns. Cameras caught the Jack Ryan star in a perfectly candid moment, cupping his hands around his mouth and (presumably) shouting, "That's my wife!" 

Photos

Golden Globes 2019: Instagrams & Twitpics

So in Meryl's absence, let's applaud John for giving us the 2019 Golden Globes meme we never knew we needed. 

Meryl Streep Oscars GIF

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2019 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , John Krasinski , Emily Blunt , Meryl Streep , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Anderson Cooper, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

The Soup

Condensed Soup: Small But Powerful

Glambot: Lady Gaga

Can't Miss Glambot Moments From the 2019 Golden Globes

Glenn Close, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Glenn Close Receives a Standing Ovation for Empowering 2019 Golden Globes Speech

Golden Globes 2019, Andy Samberg, Sandra Oh

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

Mahershala Ali, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Winners

Green Book Wins Best Picture Comedy at 2019 Golden Globes

Olivia Colman, 2019 Golden Globes, Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Queen Olivia Colman Adorably Thanks "My Bitches" For Win At 2019 Golden Globes for The Favourite

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.