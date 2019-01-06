Hailey Baldwin is heading into 2019 with a new outlook and attitude.
The 22-year-old model posted an Instagram photo on Sunday and wrote about her insecurities and anxieties in a very lengthy and candid caption. She began the post by explaining she wants to "be more open about the things I struggle with, and be able to be more vulnerable."
The overarching theme of her post is that not everything is always as it seems. Instagram pictures don't always tell the truth, the grass is always greener and so on. So despite being married to hit singer Justin Bieberand adopting a super adorable puppy named Oscar Bieber, there's more than meets the eye.
"The truth is no matter how amazing life may look from the outside I struggle...," she wrote. "I'm insecure, I'm fragile, I'm hurting, I have fears, I have doubts, I have anxiety, I get sad, I get angry."
It turns out that not even Mrs. Bieber is immune from comparing herself to others and getting down on herself.
She continued, "I have had more days than I can count where I've found myself scrolling through Instagram comparing myself, comparing my looks, feeling like I'm not good enough feeling like I lack so many things and really struggling to be confident in who I am because I constantly feel like I'm just not good enough."
Baldwin then went on to say she feels a "confidence battle" daily.
The model doesn't want a "pity party" either. "I'm a human.. I'm a young woman, I'm learning who I am and, it's REALLY FREAKING HARD. It's hard finding who you are, but what's even harder is being picked apart and compared to other women while trying to do that," she opined.
Those feelings often make her "feel broken" and she wants to use her experience and words as an inspiration to others.
"It would be incredible if other young girls and women could find it in themselves to lift each other up, to stop making other women who are struggling JUST LIKE THEM, feel incompetent and less than," she continued. "We ALL have flaws, and that will never change. What I do know is, God made us individuals for a reason, with our own beauty, our own personalities, and our own story because there's a specific plan and purpose for each and every human created and he makes no mistakes!!"
It seems that her 2019 resolutions are all about self-care and loving herself. "I am enough and I am loved," she concluded.
Baldwin has spoken out about social media perceptions before. Right before New Year's Eve she shared some of her favorite moments of the year with the "Sorry" singer and it could have been a response to trolls who constantly hate on her relationship with Bieber.
On Dec. 8, she posted a series of notes to her Instagram Story that once again discussed her anxiety and encouraged others to be more positive. She began with explaining why taking a hiatus from Instagram and other social media platforms are important to her.
"Whenever I take breaks from it I feel so much better so much happy [sic] as a person.. the second I come back on I get immediate anxiety, I get sad and I get worked up," she typed in one of the slides.
She added later, "The negativity screams so loud."
Baldwin spoke out about mental health again, especially in terms of relationships. She wrote, "It's hard to focus on your well being and mental health when each time you open Instagram someone is tearing apart your job, or your relationship or essentially any of the things in your life that are positive."
At another point in her few notes, she provided her own learning experience that can be a lesson for anyone. She composed, "I won't let people make me feel like I'm doing something wrong by enjoying my life and being happy."
