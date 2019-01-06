EXCLUSIVE!

Taylor Swift Just Surprised Elisabeth Moss at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 6, 2019 4:57 PM

Elizabeth Moss, Taylor Swift, Golden Globes, 2019 Golden Globes

Elisabeth Moss received an extra special surprise on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet from one of her favorite artists, Taylor Swift!

The "End Game" singer, who is also a favorite of the entire Handmaid's Tale cast, recorded a video message for the actress ahead of the ceremony on Sunday. During her interview with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, Moss was surprised with the video message from Swift, and her reaction was priceless!

"Hey it's Taylor," Swift said in the video message. "I just wanted to do this video as a shout-out to Elisabeth and say thank you so much for saying in an interview that you listen to my music when you're shooting Handmaid's Tale because I'm a huge fan, I'm obsessed with the show."

Swift then wished Moss, who is nominated tonight, good luck at the show. "Would love to meet you someday," Swift added.

"Oh my God that's so crazy!" Moss told Seacrest after watching the video. "I can't believe she even knows who I am! That's amazing, thank you!"

"Hi Taylor, I'm happy to come over and hangout anytime!" Moss told Swift.

It was just months ago at the 2018 Emmys that Moss dished to E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her cast's love for T.Swift songs.

When asked how the cast unwinds between scenes, Moss shared, "There's a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram."

"We have fun, I mean, it's work," Moss continued. "It's our job, we're not actually in Gilead, thank God, and it's fun."

Moss is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama at Sunday's award show or her work in The Handmaid's Tale. Moss' co-star Yvonne Strahovski is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her work in the Hulu series.

Tune in to the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.! And for a recap of everything 2019 Golden Globes, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m.!

