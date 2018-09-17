EXCLUSIVE!

Elisabeth Moss Says The Handmaid's Tale Cast Has Taylor Swift Sing-Alongs to "Unwind"

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018

The cast of The Handmaid's Tale likes to shake, shake, shake off those dramatic scenes with some Taylor Swift songs!

Star Elisabeth Moss revealed that behind-the-scenes scoop during an interview with Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet at the 2018 Emmys on Monday evening in Los Angeles. "It's a very special project to me, that's very close to my heart," Moss said of the Hulu series. "And as hard as it is to believe, it's actually really fun to work on, it's an incredible group of people."

When asked how the cast unwinds between scenes, Moss shared, "There's a lot of Taylor Swift sing-alongs, joking around, a lot of Instagram."

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

"We have fun, I mean, it's work," Moss continued. "It's our job, we're not actually in Gilead, thank God, and it's fun."

Moss who plays June Osborne "Offred" in the series, said that the role has taught her, "There's a fighter in all of us and when we band together, especially as women, we're stronger than we were apart."

The actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2018 Emmys for her work in Handmaid's Tale. She won the award last year at the 2017 Emmys.

Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

