Lady Gaga had all eyes on her as she arrived at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards and she dished about her experience creating A Star Is Born during E!'s Live from The Red Carpet.

"I discovered something in working on this film—it's something called alchemy," Lady Gaga revealed exclusively to E! News. "It's like that you essentially are creating a character but you're really becoming the character...You know your lines, but you really just know what you're saying when you go on set, you throw it out the window. Bradley Cooper really taught me that."

"I think I've created characters for years so that I could be an actress because I always wanted to be one and I couldn't make it so I went for it as a musician but for this, it was a totally different thing. I had to go to a very specific place. I worked very closely with Bradley Cooper you know, he's a tremendous visionary, tremendous director, tremendous actor to work with," the New York native continued.