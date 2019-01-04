Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has filed a police report against ex-girlfriend Jen Harley following a violent altercation in Las Vegas, Nev.

One source tells E! News that the Jersey Shore star filed a domestic battery report after he and Jen were involved in a violent fight on New Year's Eve.

Multiple sources were able to reveal that the couple arrived at the Hustler club in Las Vegas, Nev. around 11:00 p.m.. However, about 15 minutes later, an insider says the pair got into an argument that "quickly escalated from a verbal fight to a physical one."

During this brawl, multiple sources say Jen reportedly threw an ashtray at Ronnie with such force that it "caused his nose to bleed," the insider says.

After this, sources say the Jersey Shore star left the club with his "face covered in blood." He went straight to their home, where he allegedly began "smashing anything he could break, including dishes and glasses." Jen was apparently watching the destruction the entire time since she was FaceTiming Ronnie.