"She gave me a timeline. She was like, I want to get married in six months—and I'm still trying to figure my life out," he recalled on the series premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. "I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, 'I'm not going to do the right thing.' So I didn't do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it."

A source told E! News in March 2016 that Ronnie and Sammi were cautiously dating again, but by the end of that year Ronnie was dating Dash Dolls star Malika Haqq, whom he met while both were on E!'s Famously Single. That relationship lasted for just a few months.

But doing Famously Single, Ronnie explained to TooFab in 2016, was a chance to truly put his relationship with Sammi behind him.

"It definitely helped me realize what I want and what I don't want," he said, "and that certain things that I was looking for that I realize, you know...it's not that I have to settle, but I have to lower my bar a little bit, you know. And it's like, I'm not perfect, so I can't expect the person that I'm with to be perfect...it'd kinda be a double standard, it's not gonna work, and that was always my thing. Like, 'you have to be this, this, this and this,' but at the same time I'm not 'this, this or this.' You really can't do that."

The checklist "got a little shorter, and I'm a little bit more lenient."