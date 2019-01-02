Netflix Warns People Not to Do the Bird Box Challenge

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box, Trailer

Netflix

Netflix should have probably included a "Don't try this at home" warning before releasing Bird Box...

The post-apocalyptic psychological thriller dropped on the streaming service late last month and sees Sandra Bullock playing a mom who wears a blindfold to avoid seeing mysterious forces that cause people to commit suicide, as she tries to save her children by leading them through dangerous terrain.

Naturally, many viewers were like, "Is that a double dare?" and "Challenge accepted." The film inspired them to take on the #BirdBoxChallenge, taking on everyday tasks blindfolded. Some took it too far, ending up running close to traffic, and even accidentally causing their kids to run into walls.

After the challenge went viral, Netflix issued a warning to viewers about Bird Box.

"Can't believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE," the company tweeted on Wednesday. "We don't know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes."

