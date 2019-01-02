Heidi Klum on Fiancé Tom Kaulitz: "I Found a Great Person"

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 7:55 AM

Heidi Klum, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Ellen DeGeneres had a sneaking suspicion Heidi Klum would get engaged—and she was right! In Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show (taped before Tom Kaulitz proposed to Klum on Christmas Eve), the daytime host got the inside scoop on her guest's hot romance. "Has he proposed yet?" she asked, to which Klum laughed and answered, "Not that I know of!"

DeGeneres predicted the 29-year-old Tokio Hotel rocker would propose on New Year's Eve, "because that would be the night to do it." (Kaulitz and Klum were first linked in March 2018.)

"Do you want to get married?" DeGeneres asked.

"I've been married twice [to Ric Pipino from 1997 to 2002 and Seal from 2005 to 2014]. I still believe in love and marriage. I do. Even though I've failed twice at it. I guess I'm not very good at it, but...I found a great person," the America's Got Talent judge replied. "Let's see what happens."

Klum announced her engagement to Kaulitz via Instagram just before Christmas.

A few months into their whirlwind relationship, the 45-year-old supermodel pooh-poohed people who criticized her for being involved with a younger man. "Lately, I'm being reminded more about my age by people other than myself," she told InStyle. "My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That's really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don't really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles."

