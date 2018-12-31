'Tis the season to ogle over fresh bling. With cuffing season upon us it can feel like every person you know that's even a little bit coupled up is putting a ring on it and coming up with an oh-so-cute riff on "I said yes!" to caption the inevitable Instagram.

And while all that wedding fever in the air can feel a little tiresome for some, there are plenty of people—whether hopeless romantics or just fans of a quality piece of jewelry—that get a bit of a vicarious thrill out of checking out all the shiny new hardware gracing left hands everywhere.

Of course, when it comes to engagement ring porn, no one does it better than Hollywood. With their multimillion-dollar paychecks, or just the ability to talk themselves into a good deal in favor of some invaluable promotion, they can afford to shell out for the type of carats and clarity that leave us mere mortals entirely envious.

So here's to the stars ringing in 2019 with diamonds—from asscher to round-cut—the relationships they represent and all the fun celebrity weddings that lie ahead.