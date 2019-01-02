Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Prince Williams/Wireimage, Walter McBride/WireImage, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 6:48 AM
Prince Williams/Wireimage, Walter McBride/WireImage, Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Drake has unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram.
The move came after Kanye West demanded a public apology from the rapper for following his wife on the social network.
"Who's bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram?" he wrote on New Year's Eve in one of his since-deleted tweets, adding they're not friends. "I don't have beef with no one," he continued. "Love everyone but don't follow my f--king wife on Instagram. Ima focus on my family And you keep my family out of all of this wrestling foolishness."
The demand came just a few days after West had learned about the follow and had publicly called out Drake for the move.
"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September," Kanye tweeted in a since-deleted post on Saturday. He later added that he "had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all."
"Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," he wrote at the time. "We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."
Kanye and Drake have had some beef for a while. However, this recent feud started in September, when Drake released "In My Feelings." In the song, Drake sings about a woman named "Kiki" and fans started to wonder if he was crooning about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Kim later shut down the rumors.
It was also around this time that Kanye addressed rumors he had told Pusha T about Drake's son and led Pusha T to spill the secret in a diss track. The "Stronger" star insisted he didn't tell Pusha T about Drake's child.
It seemed like the two could finally move on. However, this peaceful period ended in December when Kanye went on a Twitter tirade against Drake. Kanye claimed Drake "threatened" him over the phone and accused him of "[picking] on people with mental health issues."
Kim later clarified that "@drake Never threaten my husband or our family." However, she did say that "[Kanye] paved the way for there to be a Drake."
Even though Drake is no longer following Kim, he is still following several of her famous family members, including Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. He also follows Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Travis Scott.
Granted, Kim already has 123 million followers. So, she's likely not losing sleep over losing one.
