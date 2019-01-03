A Look Back at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards 10 Years Later

by Lena Grossman | Thu., Jan. 3, 2019 6:00 AM

Miley Cyrus, 2009 Golden Globe Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

A lot can change in 10 years, can't it?

In 2009, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were still a couple, as well as Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. Miley Cyrus had brown hair and had yet to meet her future husband Liam Hemsworth on the set of The Last Song. Plus, Mamma Mia was released the year before and had everyone feeling like a dancing queen.

Slumdog Millionaire took home the Best Picture award at the 2009 Golden Globe Awards and The Oscars. Meryl Streep was nominated in two categories for two different roles. Heath Ledger posthumously won the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture as Joker in The Dark Knight.

A lot went on and continues to do so in Hollywood 10 years later.

2019 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards air Sunday, January 6 and feature a bunch of new and returning nominees. Some first-ever nominees include SZAKristen BellKendrick LamarRichard Madden and Elsie Fisher.

The 76th annual awards show will be hosted by none other than Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg. In order to get ready for the big night and what really marks the start of awards season, take a look back at what the red carpet looked like in 2009.

Olivia Wilde, 2009 Golden Globe Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde looked majestic in a floor-length strapless lavender gown.

Viola Davis, 2009 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Viola Davis

The How to Get Away With Murder star flashed a huge smile on the red carpet. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Doubt.

Miley Cyrus, 2009 Golden Globe Awards

George Pimentel/WireImage

Miley Cyrus

The Hannah Montana star smiled on the red carpet in a white and gold dress.

Couples, 2009 Golden Globes, Heidi Klum, Seal

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Seal & Heidi Klum

Seal and the German model made it work on the red carpet. The two of them were married from 2005-2014.

Couples, 2009 Golden Globes, Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore

Ashton Kutcher looked Punk'd ready while Moore shone in a cream-colored gown. They split up in 2013.

Drew Barrymore, Jessica Lange, 2009 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jessica Lange & Drew Barrymore

The American Horror Story queen and Charlie's Angels star hold hands together on the red carpet. They co-starred in Grey Gardens, which won Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at the 2010 Golden Globes.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, 2009 Golden Globes

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Pitt and Jolie looked cool as can be on the carpet together before the 2009 Golden Globe Awards. They officially got married in 2014 and split in 2016.

Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, 2009 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were soaring, flying in style on the red carpet. They started dating after the first High School Musical movie and broke up in 2010.

Beyonce, Jay-Z, 2009 Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

The Carters looked crazy in love at the Golden Globes.

Kate Winslet, Leonardo Dicaprio, 2009 Golden Globes

Dave Bjerke/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio

The Titanic co-stars and close friends looked stunning while standing together. They played a couple in the 2008 film Revolutionary Road, which was nominated for 4 awards, including Best Motion Picture-Drama. Winslet took home the Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama.

2009 Golden Globes, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez

George Pimentel/WireImage

Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo put the "gold" in Golden Globes as she stood alongside her then-husband Marc Anthony.

2009 Golden Globes, Taraji P. Henson

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Taraji P. Henson

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actress stood out on the red carpet. The film was nominated for five golden globes.

2009 Golden Globes, Joey Fatone, Lisa Rinna

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joey Fatone & Lisa Rinna

The NSYNC member and Lisa Rinna took a more light-hearted approach to the Golden Globe Awards.

Eva Longoria Parker, Golden Globes, 2009

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

Still Eva Longoria Parker in 2009, the Desperate Housewives star looked breathtaking in a strapless red dress.

2009 Golden Globes, Tina Fey, Patrick Dempsey

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Patrick Dempsey & Tina Fey

It wouldn't be a red carpet without an awkward run-in! Patrick Dempsey and Tina Fey showed some pearly whites before the show. Fey's sitcom 30 Rock took home a slew of awards that year, including Best Television Series-Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series-Musical or Comedy.

2009 Golden Globes, Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas

The Jonas Brothers were fresh off a new album and their Disney movie Camp Rock in 2009. The trio split up in 2013, but they're still fan favorites wherever they go.

Congratulations to all the nominees!

Be sure to watch E! on Sunday, Jan. 6 starting at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT or our Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Golden Globe Awards coverage! Then don't miss the Golden Globes telecast at 8 p.m. on NBC. Afterwards, head back to E! for the Busy Tonight Live: Golden Globes After Party special at 11 p.m.!

