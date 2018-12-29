Cousin cuteness!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram page two adorable photos of her and Tristan Thompson's 8-month-old daughter True Thompson sitting on a plush armchair and interacting with her 11-month-old cousin, Chicago West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's youngest child. The babies are wearing different knitted winter hats

"I can't wait to hear their voices and their little conversations! I wonder what they are thinking!" Khloe wrote, adding, "Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down."

"Chi is saying, Truey don't look [now], but Santa forgot a reindeer and he's coming for your hat!" one user commented.

"Hahahahaha probably spot on," Khloe replied.