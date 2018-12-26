Instagram
For Khloe Kardashian, this year was a Christmas dream come True.
The reality star, who became a mom for the first time in April, closed out the year celebrating with her beloved little one, daughter True Thompson, by her side. In signature Khloe style, the mother-daughter duo didn't celebrate Christmas in any ordinary ensembles.
Keeping with the theme of the festive snowy occasion (sister Kim Kardashian had fake snow outside for the family's Christmas Eve party on Monday night), Khloe got dressed up in a stunning white design by Monica Ivena, featuring an embellished crop top and dramatic tulle skirt while baby True donned a mini version, complete with an adorable matching head wrap.
"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" the Good American mogul wrote to fans along with a handful of photos of the two together. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"
Kardashian has taken a liking to matching with her little lady. For Halloween, the reality star went all out with an array of matching animal costumes. "Happy Halloween!!!! It's our first Halloween together!!!! She's too cute to spook!! (Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol)," the proud mama wrote online at the time.
She's not the only new mom in the family to coordinate with her youngster. Kylie Jenner also took a matching approach to her and daughter Stormi Webster's Christmas Eve outfits, rocking similar glittering champagne looks.
There was plenty of matching still to be had on Tuesday morning, when the entire Kardashian-Jenner family donned blue and green plaid outfits to open Christmas presents.
Instagram
Little True's first Christmas was packed with not only fabulous fashions, but plenty of toys. Kardashian documented her daughter with her new things on Instagram on Wednesday as the tot got acquainted with a pint-sized pink ball pit among other adorable items.
Of course, True was once again dressed to impress, sporting a white dress with angel wings layered on top. When it comes to the holiday, it looks like this baby is already a pro.
Merry First Christmas, True!