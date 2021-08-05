Red CarpetKardashiansPaareTV-GuideGalerienVideos

J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Are the Latest Bachelor Nation Couple to Go Their Separate Ways

As fans grapple with the news that J.P. Rosenbaum has filed for divorce from Ashley Hebert, we're taking a look back at the surprising number of Bachelor Nation couples who recently broke up.

It's been a tough day for Bachelor Nation, as J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert's romance is officially in the past, and they certainly aren't the only couple to recently inform fans that their rosy moments are over.

Following J.P. and Ashley's announcement in October 2020 that they had broken up, E! News reported on Wednesday, August 4 that J.P. had filed for divorce from Ashley in late July 2021. The twosome, who share children Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, fell in love on Ashley's season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2011, and they tied the knot during a televised wedding ceremony in December 2012. 

Sadly, 2020 proved to be a tough time for a surprising number of once-strong Bachelor Nation couples. Whether it was the pressure of the quarantine, or a variety of other factors, last year saw such beloved pairings as Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, not to mention Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, fall by the wayside. 

Kendall Long & Joe Amabile

These two seemed like a match made in heaven, but in January, the Bachelor in Paradise pairing shared that they couldn't make things work. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles," they shared in a statement. "We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."  

Peter Weber & Madison Prewett

Following the dramatic finale, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd no longer be pursuing a relationship. "Madi and I have mutually decided not to pursue our relationship any further," Peter wrote. "Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

Madi added in her statement, "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did."

Chris Soules & Victoria Fuller

This relationship began and ended in quarantine. The pair sparked romance rumors in April, but went their separate ways after more than four months. According to Victoria, she wasn't willing to make the move to Chris' home in Iowa. "I just think that right now, I'm in such a different place than he is," Victoria explained. "It's been so much about other people this year that I just really want to hone in on what I want to accomplish and what I want to get out of this year."

Chris Randone & Krystal Nielsen

Just months before their one-year wedding anniversary, the newlyweds shared the news of their divorce. In an emotional statement, the duo said in part, "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Krystal is now expecting her first baby with boyfriend Mike Bowles.

Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph

The Bachelor thought he found a soulmate in Cassie during his season, but in the end the two decided they are better off as friends. 

Their breakup initially appeared cordial, but after four months, Cassie obtained a restraining order against the former footballer, claiming he was stalking her. Cassie later asked the court to dismiss the restraining order, with Colton explaining in a statement that they came to a "private agreement." 

Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen

In August, a source exclusively confirmed to E! News that the couple had ended their engagement. "Their lifestyles don't mesh anymore," the insider explained. "Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren't compatible anymore."

Becca later addressed the breakup, explaining that their decision to split "wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post," alluding to her and Garrett's differing political beliefs.

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum

This couple was believed to be one of the franchise's rare success stories, with the duo getting married and starting a family in their eight years together. But that facade came crashing down when the pair revealed they were separating in October. 

J.P. wrote on Instagram, "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Carly Waddell & Evan Bass

After three years of marriage, the Bachelor in Paradise couple shared the heartbreaking news that they were no longer together. "We have made the difficult decision to separate," the former couple said in a joint statement to E! News on Wednesday, Dec. 23. "We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what's best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone's love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family's privacy as we navigate through this."

Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan

After his brief engagement to winner Hannah Ann Sluss and then subsequent split from runner-up Madison Prewett, fans were hopeful that the third time would be the charm for Peter Weber's romance with fellow The Bachelor season 24 standout Kelley Flanagan. Alas, it wasn't meant to be, with the pilot sharing on New Year's Eve that their nine-month relationship was grounded

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," Pete posted to Instagram. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for."

