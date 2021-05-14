Jennifer Lopez Gives a Nod to Ben Affleck While Celebrating Her "Favorite" Album

Well, someone's got someone feeling nostalgic...

On Thursday, May 13, Jennifer Lopez posted on her Instagram page a video montage promoting her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which featured songs were inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck, her ex-fiancé with whom she recently reunited after ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's post included clips of just herself from the music video "Jenny From the Block," which stars the actor.

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me… Then is my favorite album I've ever done…so far!" J.Lo wrote in her post. "I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years…here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen."

Jennifer, 51, and Ben, 48, dated between 2002 and January 2004, when they ended their engagement. In the liner notes to her album This Is Me... Then, J.Lo wrote a dedication to the actor: "You are my life ... my sole inspiration for every lyric, every emotion, every bit of feeling on this record." One track is even titled "Dear Ben."

In late April, Ben was spotted at Jennifer's home in Los Angeles, sparking romance rumors. This past weekend, the speculation was further fueled when the two were photographed driving together in Montana, where they vacationed together for about a week, according to a source close to J.Lo.