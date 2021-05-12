Overcoming Addiction, Tabloid Fodder & That Pie Scene: Checking In on the American Pie Cast Today

Innocent in every way, like apple pie and Chevrolet...
Made for just $10 million, American Pie went on to gross over $235 million and become a billion dollar franchise, continuing with three big screen sequels and four straight-to-DVD movies. It was the sleeper hit of 1999 that no one saw coming, especially the studio, Universal, which sold off the foreign rights in an attempt to recoup its budget. (Big mistake. Huge.)
Unlike its fellow '99 teen comedies (She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, etc.), American Pie wasn't afraid to talk about sex, with the film focusing on five best friends' quest to lose their respective virginities before the end of high school. (Warm apple pies do not count.)
Featuring a cast of mostly unknown actors, it launched the careers of Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Chris Klein and Tara Reid among others. Plus, it cemented Jennifer Coolidge's status as pop culture's ultimate movie MILF.
The majority of the stars have returned for the direct sequels, American Pie 2, American Wedding and American Reunion, while trying to avoid being type-cast for their iconic roles in the teen sex comedy. But some experienced personal hardships, including Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne, while others found second careers as musicians, professional poker players and live-tweeters of The Bachelor.
So what are the American Pie stars up to more than 20 years after the first film's release on July 9, 1999...
This story was originally published on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. PT.